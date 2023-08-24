Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Down 1.5%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.45. 8,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 98.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,019,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.