First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 367,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,339. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

