First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.03. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 421,997 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.7 %

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.