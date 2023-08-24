FirstEnergy (FE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2023 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/4/2023 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/21/2023 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

Get FirstEnergy Corp alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.