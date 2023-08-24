Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.46 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $307.46 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,795,651,395 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,790,013,258.513405 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01320248 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,113,116.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

