FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 33,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 15,387 shares.The stock last traded at $63.53 and had previously closed at $64.09.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

