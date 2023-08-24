Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

