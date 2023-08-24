Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of FLXS stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $24.96.
Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Flexsteel Industries
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
