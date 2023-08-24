Fmr LLC Acquires 8,281,942 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.41% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $3,801,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,027,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,134,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 320,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,300,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,660,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.91. 1,620,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

