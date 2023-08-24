Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 5,325,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

