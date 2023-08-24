Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.28

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.28 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 13484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Compelling Reasons NVIDIA Will Rise Another 50%
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 High-Yielding S&P Stocks: Is It The Right Time To Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Oil Exploration Stocks To Cushion WTI Swings
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.