Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

BLK stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $675.98. 135,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,144. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $705.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

