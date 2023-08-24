Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Trading Down 2.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,340. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

