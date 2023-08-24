Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 244 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after buying an additional 389,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 1,289,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,189. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

