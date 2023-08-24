Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.36.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.