Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.23 and last traded at $89.15. Approximately 3,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

