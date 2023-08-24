Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.52

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 3469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

