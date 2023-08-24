G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0043

G999 (G999) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $154.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

