Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,118.34

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,118.34 ($14.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($12.96). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.01), with a volume of 136,150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.41) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GAMA

Gamma Communications Price Performance

About Gamma Communications

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,136.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,078.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

(Get Free Report)

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.