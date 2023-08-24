Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,118.34

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,118.34 ($14.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($12.96). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.01), with a volume of 136,150 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.41) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
