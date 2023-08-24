Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.