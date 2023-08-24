Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.08% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

