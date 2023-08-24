Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Down 7.6%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XJNGF. HSBC lowered Goldwind Science And Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldwind Science And Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Goldwind Science And Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

About Goldwind Science And Technology

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.