Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.