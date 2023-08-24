Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Graphic Packaging worth $208,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 311,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,272. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

