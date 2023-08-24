Greenleaf Trust Has $2.20 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $481.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

