Greenleaf Trust Purchases 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $454.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

