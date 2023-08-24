Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,472 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

