Greenleaf Trust Sells 286 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

