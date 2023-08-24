Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $21.49. Guess? shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1,652,433 shares traded.
The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 63.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on GES
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guess?
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guess? Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Compelling Reasons NVIDIA Will Rise Another 50%
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 High-Yielding S&P Stocks: Is It The Right Time To Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Oil Exploration Stocks To Cushion WTI Swings
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.