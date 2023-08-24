Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $21.49. Guess? shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 1,652,433 shares traded.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

