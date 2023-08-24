Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $147.21

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.21 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 100.85 ($1.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,442,846 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKP. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 259 ($3.30) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £224.66 million, a PE ratio of 109.78, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

