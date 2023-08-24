Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $137.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 10,101 shares of company stock worth $106,956 over the last ninety days. 34.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

