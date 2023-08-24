HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,222.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,222 ($28.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($28.39). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($27.43), with a volume of 125,380 shares changing hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,346.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,150.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($137,726.46). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

