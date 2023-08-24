Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

