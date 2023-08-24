Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.32 or 0.00081827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $14.60 million and $1.95 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,671 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

