HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $627,332.65

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $627,332.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.20 or 1.00059862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002471 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00294331 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $364,396.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

