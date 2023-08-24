Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Shares Down 1.9%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

