Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €162.30 ($176.41) and last traded at €162.00 ($176.09). 5,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €158.10 ($171.85).

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.78.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

