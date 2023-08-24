ICON (ICX) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $164.01 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,481,621 coins and its circulating supply is 965,481,451 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

