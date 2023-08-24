IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 84,859 shares changing hands.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 860.24% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

About IGC Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma by 47.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.