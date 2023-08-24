IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 84,859 shares changing hands.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 860.24% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
