Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $194,090. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

