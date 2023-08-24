Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after buying an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

