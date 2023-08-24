Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,949,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

