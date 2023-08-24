Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,760 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

