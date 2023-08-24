Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,537 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.