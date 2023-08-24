Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,685 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

