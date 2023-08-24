Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 97,660 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,660 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

