Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.54

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.54 and traded as low as $35.70. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 619 shares.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

