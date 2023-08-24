Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Ingersoll Rand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00.

7/10/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00.

7/10/2023 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00.

7/7/2023 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 2,202,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,618. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

