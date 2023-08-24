Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

