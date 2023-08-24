Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.64. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 222,104 shares changing hands.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About Innovative Food

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.