Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,628 shares of company stock valued at $635,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

